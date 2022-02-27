WELL Market Cap Hits $9.16 Million (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. WELL has a market cap of $9.16 million and $7,397.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WELL coin can now be purchased for $0.0668 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WELL has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WELL Coin Profile

WELL (CRYPTO:WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

