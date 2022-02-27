Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,587 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Qualtrics International worth $39,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 15.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.59.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.56.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,264,876 shares of company stock valued at $38,989,275 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

