Wellington Management Group LLP Buys Shares of 1,364,140 The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,364,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,426,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.08% of Beauty Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 1,093.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

SKIN opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. The Beauty Health Company has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

