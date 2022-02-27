Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.97% of Alarm.com worth $37,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Alarm.com by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $33,866.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,961. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $65.23 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $95.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.73.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

