Wellington Management Group LLP Has $29.61 Million Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732,307 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.77% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $29,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

