WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of WEX worth $13,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of WEX by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 16.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $165.64 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $232.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.09.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

