WHALE (WHALE) Trading 2.5% Higher This Week

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $49.95 million and approximately $818,632.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WHALE has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can now be bought for approximately $6.65 or 0.00017161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00046003 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.22 or 0.06997668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,810.55 or 1.00170289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00046286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00053797 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003067 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,512,748 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

