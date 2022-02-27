Whelan Financial Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Whelan Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 131,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 10.3% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 91,839 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.73. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $80.96 and a 12 month high of $87.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

