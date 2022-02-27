WhiteCoin Trading Down 1.6% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $408.60 million and approximately $7.05 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001457 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00030275 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004018 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001143 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001155 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

