Whiteheart Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $59,237.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $59,237.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for $269.83 or 0.00713622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00045452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.63 or 0.06885841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,798.93 or 0.99967270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00053618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

