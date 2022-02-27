WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.53% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $353.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

