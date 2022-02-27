Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $378.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $378.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $444.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $330.60 million. Whiting Petroleum reported sales of $307.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.63. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

WLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 2.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,745,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,590,000 after acquiring an additional 49,140 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 513,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,525,000 after acquiring an additional 898,721 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,678,000 after acquiring an additional 469,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $74,086,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.