Wing (WING) Price Reaches $21.43

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Wing coin can now be bought for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wing has traded flat against the US dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00046486 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.66 or 0.06916597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,791.26 or 1.00161269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00054352 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars.

