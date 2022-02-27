Woodcoin (LOG) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.62 Million

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $294.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 60.9% higher against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001791 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,066.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,774.51 or 0.07102084 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.80 or 0.00275942 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.02 or 0.00803815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00072698 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.99 or 0.00401853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.00215502 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.