Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workday.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

WDAY stock opened at $225.23 on Friday. Workday has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

