WorkQuest Token Price Tops $0.0147 (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. WorkQuest Token has a total market cap of $297,053.76 and approximately $231,097.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,247,602 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

