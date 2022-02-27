Wownero Price Reaches $0.0873 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0873 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $4.55 million and $10,802.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00045452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

