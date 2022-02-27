WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WSPOF. raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

WSP Global stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.45. 270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127. WSP Global has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.60 and its 200-day moving average is $133.49.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

