Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.47. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

