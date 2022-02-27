XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,227,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of XL Fleet worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,158,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in XL Fleet by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 117,347 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in XL Fleet during the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in XL Fleet by 1,304.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 803,563 shares during the period. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XL opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $253.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. XL Fleet Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $16.86.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

