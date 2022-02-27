XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 43% against the US dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $324,481.58 and approximately $25.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00194130 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00198183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00046486 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001048 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00022502 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.66 or 0.06916597 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

