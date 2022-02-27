YAM V3 Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. YAM V3 has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About YAM V3

YAM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,152,294 coins and its circulating supply is 13,190,124 coins. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

