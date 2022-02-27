yAxis (YAXIS) One Day Volume Tops $4,082.00

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, yAxis has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $408,545.35 and $4,082.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yAxis coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001161 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00045996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.68 or 0.06885004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,745.00 or 0.99964184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003113 BTC.

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

