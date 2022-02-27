Ycash Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $18,664.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.66 or 0.00271892 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00077473 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00086226 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000123 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004987 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,264,181 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.