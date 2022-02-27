Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Tops $0.0133 on Major Exchanges

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $453,326.10 and $137,194.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Yield Protocol has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00036652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00110581 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.