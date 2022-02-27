Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.54 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) will announce $31.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.10 million and the highest is $33.12 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $25.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $140.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.90 million to $147.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $145.85 million, with estimates ranging from $140.16 million to $151.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.
Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.
NYSE ASC opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.71. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
