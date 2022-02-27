Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to Announce $10.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $10.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $9.53 and the highest is $10.76. Everest Re Group reported earnings of $6.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $33.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.80 to $34.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $38.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.95 to $40.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on RE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.75.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group stock traded up $10.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.32. 281,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $234.87 and a 12-month high of $307.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.40 and its 200-day moving average is $273.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

