Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $210,000.00

Equities analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $210,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260,000.00 and the lowest is $130,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $81.77 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $268.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INO opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $11.91.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

