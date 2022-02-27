Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Announce Earnings of $6.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $6.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.18. Lockheed Martin posted earnings of $6.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $26.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.23 to $27.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $28.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.65 to $28.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,798,000 after purchasing an additional 250,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $13.78 on Friday, reaching $409.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,372,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,773. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $414.45. The company has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

