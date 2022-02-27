Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Announce Earnings of $4.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.17. Molina Healthcare posted earnings per share of $4.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $17.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.60 to $17.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $19.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.98 to $20.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.40.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $10.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.34. The company had a trading volume of 336,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,239. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.64 and its 200 day moving average is $289.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $209.22 and a twelve month high of $328.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,662,000 after purchasing an additional 519,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,852 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,732,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,417,000 after acquiring an additional 178,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,829,000 after acquiring an additional 176,165 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

