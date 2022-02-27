Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.15 Million

Analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) to report sales of $91.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.30 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $47.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $318.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $314.60 million to $323.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $313.79 million, with estimates ranging from $299.51 million to $323.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Safe Bulkers.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SB. StockNews.com raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $517.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SB. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

