Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Sunday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE SQZ opened at $5.28 on Friday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.

In other SQZ Biotechnologies news, Director Amy W. Schulman purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $40,367.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NanoDimension Inc. purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,906,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after buying an additional 787,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after buying an additional 520,995 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,758,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,773,000 after buying an additional 223,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 218,007 shares during the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.