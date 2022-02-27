Zacks: Analysts Anticipate S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.10). S&W Seed posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&W Seed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SANW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. 43,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,876. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

