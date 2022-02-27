Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to Announce $2.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.42. Boston Beer reported earnings of $4.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $14.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.67 to $17.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $719.53.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $380.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $454.85 and its 200 day moving average is $500.36. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $355.87 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

