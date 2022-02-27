Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.24). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.64) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ventyx Biosciences.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VTYX shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,529,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,083,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,736,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,826,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTYX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.53. 181,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,720. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

