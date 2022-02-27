Zacks: Analysts Expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) will announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. Catalent reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,492,073 shares of company stock worth $438,447,546. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Catalent by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Catalent by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTLT opened at $102.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85. Catalent has a 52 week low of $91.17 and a 52 week high of $142.64.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

