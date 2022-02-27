Zacks: Analysts Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Post $3.88 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) will announce $3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.41 and the lowest is $3.35. CF Industries posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 454.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $12.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $15.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $8.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.65.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $8,789,433.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,088 shares of company stock valued at $14,073,244. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.50. 4,681,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,931. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

