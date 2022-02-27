Zacks: Analysts Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to Post $1.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.68. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRL stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.36. The stock had a trading volume of 313,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,818. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $111.79 and a one year high of $178.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.