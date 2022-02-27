Zacks: Analysts Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

XRAY stock traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $58.69. 2,660,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,033. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

In related news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.