Zacks: Analysts Expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. Duke Realty reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 6.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 29.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,248,000 after buying an additional 77,138 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 10.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2,981.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,312,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,131,000 after buying an additional 1,269,577 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DRE traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.90. 1,922,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.90. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

