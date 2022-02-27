Zacks: Analysts Expect FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) will post $99.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.43 million and the lowest is $98.36 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full-year sales of $354.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.97 million to $355.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $423.70 million, with estimates ranging from $410.65 million to $436.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FG New America Acquisition.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Shares of OPFI opened at $4.05 on Friday. FG New America Acquisition has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,150,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

