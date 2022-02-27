Zacks: Analysts Expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

HBIO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 87,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,315. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $219.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 55.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,212 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1,019.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 147,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,594 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 153.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 135,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

