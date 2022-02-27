Zacks: Analysts Expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.91. Helios Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helios Technologies.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLIO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $76.50. The company had a trading volume of 101,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,573. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.31. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $114.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,623,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,762,000 after purchasing an additional 123,555 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,159,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,940,000 after acquiring an additional 168,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

