Zacks: Analysts Expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) will post $55.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for High Tide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.85 million and the lowest is $55.22 million. High Tide posted sales of $29.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year sales of $276.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.23 million to $286.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $376.03 million, with estimates ranging from $352.34 million to $415.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. High Tide had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on HITI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of High Tide from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

HITI stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. High Tide has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.03 million and a P/E ratio of -34.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in High Tide in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in High Tide by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

