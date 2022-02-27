Zacks: Analysts Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $410,000.00

Equities analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) to report sales of $410,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $550,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,667,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,001,000 after purchasing an additional 684,014 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 838,751 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,550,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,798,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 91,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 319,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INFI opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.89.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

