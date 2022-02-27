Zacks: Analysts Expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) will report $42.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.70 million and the lowest is $38.30 million. Ladder Capital reported sales of $26.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $198.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.30 million to $224.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $199.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,925,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,706 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $16,580,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,443,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,466,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,552,000 after acquiring an additional 485,862 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,466,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,301,000 after acquiring an additional 483,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

LADR stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 103.29, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

