Zacks: Analysts Expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) will report $42.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.70 million and the lowest is $38.30 million. Ladder Capital reported sales of $26.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $198.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.30 million to $224.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $199.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ladder Capital.
Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,925,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,706 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $16,580,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,443,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,466,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,552,000 after acquiring an additional 485,862 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,466,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,301,000 after acquiring an additional 483,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.
LADR stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 103.29, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $12.65.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 177.78%.
About Ladder Capital (Get Rating)
Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.