Zacks: Analysts Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. Ormat Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Shares of ORA opened at $71.82 on Friday. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average of $72.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,009,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,242,000 after acquiring an additional 61,631 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

