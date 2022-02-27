Zacks: Analysts Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.19 Million

Brokerages predict that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) will report sales of $25.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.30 million and the lowest is $24.18 million. ReneSola reported sales of $16.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $82.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.02 million to $83.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $120.13 million, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $151.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ReneSola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 521.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ReneSola during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

SOL stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $385.01 million, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 2.37. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $17.56.

ReneSola declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

