Zacks: Analysts Expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.67 Million

Analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) will announce sales of $16.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.80 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $27.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $66.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.80 million to $68.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $69.12 million, with estimates ranging from $68.20 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.82. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $18.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMED. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

