Zacks: Analysts Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Post $3.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $3.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.84 and the lowest is $3.61. Snap-on posted earnings of $3.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.84 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.40.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,515,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNA stock traded up $7.15 on Friday, reaching $212.10. The company had a trading volume of 361,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,467. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.94 and its 200 day moving average is $215.39. Snap-on has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.77%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

